PITT COUNTY: Man wanted in friend’s robbery

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are looking for a man wanted in a ‘friendly’ robbery.

Pitt County deputies say Alvin Williams, Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for Monday morning’s robbery on Hudson’s Crossroads Road.

Deputies say a man who Williams knows was robbed at gunpoint of a car, a thousand dollars in cash, and a cell phone. The car is a green 2000 Mercury Marquis with North Carolina tag N4YP.

Williams is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, and larceny of a firearm.

The 33-year-old man has used addresses in Edgecombe and Beaufort counties in the past.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call deputies at 252-830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

