PITT COUNTY: Man wanted in friend’s robbery

Pitt County deputies say Alvin Williams, Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous.
Pitt County deputies say Alvin Williams, Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are looking for a man wanted in a ‘friendly’ robbery.

He is wanted for Monday morning's robbery on Hudson's Crossroads Road.

He is wanted for Monday morning’s robbery on Hudson’s Crossroads Road.

Deputies say a man who Williams knows was robbed at gunpoint of a car, a thousand dollars in cash, and a cell phone. The car is a green 2000 Mercury Marquis with North Carolina tag N4YP.

Williams is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, and larceny of a firearm.

The 33-year-old man has used addresses in Edgecombe and Beaufort counties in the past.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call deputies at 252-830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

