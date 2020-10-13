Advertisement

House condemned after car crash; gas line severed

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Worthington Road, just outside of Winterville.
The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Worthington Road, just outside of Winterville.(WITN)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County road was shut down after a car hit a house and severed a natural gas line.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Worthington Road, just outside of Winterville.

Worthington Road, a half-mile east of Old Tar Road, was closed down for about an hour as Greenville Utilities crews worked to repair the gas line.

The house, which appears to be vacant, has been condemned due to structural damage.

There was no one in the car when firefighters first arrived. Troopers are now working to locate the owner of the car and find out exactly what happened.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

PITT COUNTY: Man wanted in friend’s robbery arrested

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Pitt County deputies say Alvin Williams, Jr. was arrested today in Beaufort County.

Investigation

Name released of 16-year-old killed in Bertie County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Once on scene, officials found a 16-year-old girl had died after being shot.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Wilson Co. has 3 new deaths; Pitt & Craven with 2 each

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Craven County reported two new deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday morning.

State

Former N.C. House member Moffitt appointed to chamber return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Republican Tim Moffitt is officially a House member again after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper formally appointed him on Monday to complete the term of veteran Rep. Chuck McGrady of Henderson County.

Latest News

State

Tillis in Washington after clearance to end virus quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Tillis has said his symptoms were mild and ended within a few days of his virus announcement.

Crime

Man with gold front teeth person of interest in store assault

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jacksonville police released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the assault that happened last Monday at the One Stop Shop on Corbin Street.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Breaks of sunshine on a warm Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Breaks of sunshine Tuesday lift afternoon temps

Crime

Man wanted for questioning after $3k in cash swiped from wallet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
Detectives are looking for man they’d like to question about several thousand dollar being removed from a wallet left behind at convenience store.

News

Man wanted for questioning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

State

North Carolina district considering removing Confederate’s name from school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Zebulon B. Vance High School officials told the Observer that Superintendent Earnest Winston will recommend to the school board that the school be renamed in honor of attorney Julius Chambers.