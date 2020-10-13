House condemned after car crash; gas line severed

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County road was shut down after a car hit a house and severed a natural gas line.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Worthington Road, just outside of Winterville.

Worthington Road, a half-mile east of Old Tar Road, was closed down for about an hour as Greenville Utilities crews worked to repair the gas line.

The house, which appears to be vacant, has been condemned due to structural damage.

There was no one in the car when firefighters first arrived. Troopers are now working to locate the owner of the car and find out exactly what happened.

