Phillip’s Forecast: Breaks of sunshine on a warm Tuesday afternoon

Drier weather will settle in through Thursday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday

Winds will blow from the northwest on Tuesday with decreasing humidity levels and clearing skies. Highs will peak in the upper 70s as skies find increasing blue patches between the clouds. A dry cold front will move through just after sunset allowing the temps to cool to the mid 50s late Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday

Winds will stay northerly on Wednesday capping our highs in the seasonable mid 70s. Skies will be sunny both Wednesday and Thursday with the highs peaking in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. The dry air will allow overnight lows to dip to the low and mid 50s.

Friday & The Weekend

The second cold front of the week will roll through on Friday. There appears to be enough moisture available for some scattered showers Friday with the front. Highs will reach the mid 70s Friday with much cooler mid 60s and sunny skies behind the front over the weekend. Lows over the weekend will dip to the mid 40s!

Next rain chance comes Friday
Next rain chance comes Friday(WITN)

