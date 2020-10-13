PGV prepares for President Trump rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Air Force One staff were at the Pitt Greenville Airport Monday preparing and measuring precisely where the president will land on Thursday for a Make America Great Again rally. Several White House and airport officials spent the day preparing for his arrival later this week.

Airport Director Bill Hopper said they found out Friday about Trump’s visit, and it’s all hands on deck getting the facility ready.

“It’s great. It puts Pitt-Greenville on the map. It’s always an honor, no matter what airport you’re at. Airports all over the country are doing this,” said Hopper.

ECU Political Science Professor Jody Baumgartner said right now, voters' biggest concern isn’t the pandemic, and it isn’t racial tensions.

He said the number one issue for voters is the economy and says campaign events won’t sway voters this late in the game.

He said, “Most of the campaign activity at this point is to make sure that the people who are inclined to vote for you, let’s say, for Trump, actually get out and vote for Trump, they actually get out and vote.”

President Trump’s last trip to the area made significant headlines when people in the crowd of thousands began chanting “send her back” regarding Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

