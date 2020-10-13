Advertisement

Onslow Literacy Council pieces together words and every day struggle for people struggling to read

The council held its awareness walk at Jacksonville Commons Park Tuesday.
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow Literacy Council is trying to help to piece words and sentences together through awareness and volunteerism.

The council held its literacy awareness walk Tuesday evening to shed light on the 18% of people in the county who can’t read or write.

“We try to give them confidence, self-reliance,” said Council Chair Mini Mittal. “That’s the first thing actually we have to do working with them. Give them confidence that, yes they can do it.”

About 36 million Americans, or about 11%, cannot read or write above a third-grade reading level, according to the council. That’s much lower than the about 20% of people in Eastern North Carolina who can read or write about the same.

“After a while, they go back into a shell and get to a point where they don’t want talk to anybody,” said Literacy Council President Curtis Hildt.

It’s a problem the council is trying to solve, especially with a crucial election just three weeks away.

“They can’t read the ballot, and they can’t research the candidates because they can’t read it,” said Hildt. “So, what they have to do they have to find someone, whether they have their views or not, that just says vote for this person or goes in there to help them out. So, it’s frustrating. They can become better citizens. And they feel more fulfilled if they can read. Things that you and I take for granted, it’s a major challenge to them.”

The council tutors about 25 adults who either can’t read for education reasons or because English is their second language.

“They can’t read their prescriptions, can’t read a card that has been lovingly sent by their own grandchild,” said Mittal.

And with an increasingly technological world, they’ll continue to fall more and more behind.

“Computer skills is becoming an illiteracy,” said Hildt. “As society develops, we’ll get a lot more illiteracy skills, and these people can’t keep up.”

The walk took place in Jacksonville Commons Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering as a tutor, visit the council’s website here.

