Onslow County honors fallen public safety officers at annual memorial

14 police officers, firefighters and EMT’s who died during duty were honored by name at the ceremony.
Onslow Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson reads names of fallen public safety officers at memorial ceremony.
Onslow Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson reads names of fallen public safety officers at memorial ceremony.(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - County leaders honored 14 Onslow County public safety officers who died during duty at the county’s annual memorial ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was scaled down from previous years because of the pandemic and largely broadcast virtually.

The ceremony remembered police officers, deputies, firefighters, and EMT’s who died during service.

Law enforcement officials who attended called it a great way to remember those who served, no matter the kind of service to the community.

“We worked with those men that gave their lives, and we honor them and what they did for our community,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller. “So, it’s very important to also recognize the fact that law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, EMTs, and dispatchers are one team. We are one family and we help each other out.”

This year is the fourth year of the ceremony since the memorial was established in 2016. The ceremony was canceled in 2018 because of Hurricane Florence damage.

Miller said these kinds of ceremonies are essential to remember those who have died, especially during times of increased conflict between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“People are called to that profession, and you have to have a servant’s heart,” said Miller. “If you’re willing to do that, and you’re willing to undergo the training that is necessary to do it well, then, you will be welcome into public service.”

The ceremony ended with members of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, many of them retired public safety officers, laying down a wreath at the memorial.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

