Man with gold front teeth person of interest in store assault

Jacksonville police say the assault happened on October 5th.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man with gold front teeth is wanted for questioning in a store assault in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man they say is a person of interest in the assault that happened last Monday at the One Stop Shop on Corbin Street.

The man is 5′6 to 5′8. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts at the time.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed valuable to law enforcement officers.

If you know who the man is, you should call police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

