Man wanted for questioning after $3k in cash swiped from wallet

Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning after $3k in cash is taken from a forgotten wallet.
Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning after $3k in cash is taken from a forgotten wallet.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Bauman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives are looking for man they’d like to question about several thousand dollars being removed from a wallet left behind at convenience store.

The Caretert County Sheriff’s Office shared video from the Peletier General Store at 1730 Highway 58.

Officials say that $3,000 dollars in cash was taken from a wallet left behind by a customer at the store on Saturday, October 3rd.

The footage focuses on a man in a green or yellow shirt at the counter of the store.

If you have any information about the case, give the sheriff’s office a call at 252-728-8400.

