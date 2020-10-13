Advertisement

Man arrested for ‘brutal’ fatal stabbing in Orange County

Edward Snipes MGN
Edward Snipes MGN(New River River Valley Regional Jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GALAX, V.A. (AP) - A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and wounding her son in a ``brutal'' attack inside their North Carolina home has been arrested in Virginia.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Edward Eugene Snipes was taken into custody Monday in Galax, Virginia. That’s about 143 miles northwest of the victims' home in eastern Orange County.

Deputies say the son, Lakota Franklin, was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home for help Sunday night. Franklin was transported to a hospital by emergency responders for treatment. Deputies then found his mother, Jennifer McFalls, dead in the home with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say robbery appears to be the motive.

