Kinston police investigate after car hits pedestrian

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department is investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday night.

Officers say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Rouse Road near Carey road just before 10:45 Monday night.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

No word on how he is doing.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and could not confirm if any charges will be filed.

