High school football coach in Ohio coaches from car after potential covid-19 exposure

High school football coach coaches from car after covid-19 exposure.
High school football coach coaches from car after covid-19 exposure.(WTOV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WOODSFIELD, O.H. (WTOV) - A high school football coach in Ohio coached a game from his car after he was potentially exposed to covid-19.

Multiple coaches at Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield, Ohio were briefly exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. The coaches then entered a mandatory quarantine, meaning no access to their team.

But the head coach, Josh Ischy, tested negative for the virus and was cleared to monitor the game by coaching from behind the end zone in his car. He communicated with the staff on the sideline by using headsets.

Even from his car, Ischy was able to lead his team to a 46-6 victory, the school’s first playoff win since 2014.

