High school football coach in Ohio coaches from car after potential covid-19 exposure

WOODSFIELD, O.H. (WTOV) - A high school football coach in Ohio coached a game from his car after he was potentially exposed to covid-19.

Multiple coaches at Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield, Ohio were briefly exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. The coaches then entered a mandatory quarantine, meaning no access to their team.

But the head coach, Josh Ischy, tested negative for the virus and was cleared to monitor the game by coaching from behind the end zone in his car. He communicated with the staff on the sideline by using headsets.

Even from his car, Ischy was able to lead his team to a 46-6 victory, the school’s first playoff win since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.