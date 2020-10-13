Healthy Habits: Managing headaches during stressful times

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are living in stressful times, which can certainly cause headaches for many.

Doctors at Vidant Medical Center say it’s important to know the difference between a primary headache and a secondary headache so you know when your symptoms might be more severe.

Dr. Zilfah Younus, a headache specialist at Vidant Health, says the signs of a potentially serious headache include: sudden onset of an intense headache, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, speech difficulty and facial droop. Younus says a headache associated with fever, chills, weight loss or neck stiffness is also a red flag.

If you experience any of the above symptoms, Younus suggests getting an emergency assessment with a complete evaluation and imaging.

If you have a long standing history of headaches, you should also visit a doctor for a correct diagnosis. Treatment options include both pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic options. Lifestyle modification can also play a significant role in reducing the risks of headaches.

For more information, visit your primary care doctor

