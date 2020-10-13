Advertisement

Former Trenton postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail

(WIBW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of NC says a Havelock man pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of mail by a postal employee.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old William Lundy worked as a time clerk in the Trenton Post Office.

From June 2019 through January 2020, they say Lundy rifled through the outgoing and incoming mail and stole mail that contained cash, personal checks and gift cards. Based upon customer complaints, the Postal Service conducted an investigation and found 36 first-class envelopes in Lundy’s car. 32 victims were identified, resulting in a loss of $1,265. Lundy voluntarily resigned.

Lundy will be sentenced in February 2021. The maximum penalties are five years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution.

