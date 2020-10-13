Former N.C. House member Moffitt appointed to chamber return

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina state representative has been appointed to a House seat he also hopes to stay in for the next two years.

Republican Tim Moffitt is officially a House member again after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper formally appointed him on Monday to complete the term of veteran Rep. Chuck McGrady of Henderson County.

McGrady wasn’t seeking reelection this fall and resigned earlier this month. Cooper was obligated by state law to appoint Moffitt because he was the choice of local Republican activists.

Moffitt is already running next month for a full two-year term for McGrady’s seat.

