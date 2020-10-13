ECVC celebrates Success Story of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While the annual banquet for Eastern Carolina Vocational Center had to be canceled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, some special recognitions are still taking place.

ECVC is celebrating one woman who is this year’s success story. They do this every year to make sure people who work successfully with ECVC get recognized for their efforts.

Monday was gratifying and emotional for Tiffany Peartree, who received this year’s Success Story of the Year award from ECVC.

It started when she went to them for help. They taught her how to write a resume, interview, and land a job. And that’s exactly what she did. She’s now working as a hostess at Vidant, serving food and making people smile along the way.

She says the road wasn’t easy, but it was ECVC, and her family, that helped push her forward. “It paid off you know. I didn’t give up, I kept striving, and look where I am now.”

Surrounded by family, Peartree says she’s endlessly grateful.

ECVC follows up with her every two weeks to make sure everything’s all good with the job.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.