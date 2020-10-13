Driver leads troopers on wrong-way chase going 100 mph on I-95

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A driver and passenger are currently in the hospital following a high-speed chase in Nash county on interstate 95.

According to The Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:43 p.m. Monday night near West Mount Drive.

N.C. Highway Patrol Troopers chased the car which was going in the wrong direction traveling at 100 mph on I-95 until the driver hit a tree.

Troopers believe the driver Patrick Brewer, 28, had a warrant out for his arrest which is why he fled.

The driver was taken to Nash UNC Health care unresponsive.

The passenger, a woman was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

No charges have been filed but will be announced at a later time.

