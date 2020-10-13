Advertisement

Deadline this week for some North Carolina parents to receive $335

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Some North Carolina parents are running out of time to ensure they receive additional money later this year for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new state law directs $335 payments go automatically to 2019 tax filers who reported having at least one child age 16 or under. Parents or guardians who didn’t make enough money last year to file a return can still get the "Extra Credit Grant,'' but they must file an application by Thursday to qualify.

The law says the money is designed to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Smokies looks to public for ideas to reduce congestion

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border saw a record 12.5 million visitors in 2019 and has set monthly visitation records in June, July, and August of this year.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: AM clouds to PM sunshine Tuesday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Patchy fog followed by partly sunny skies Tuesday

News

Being Bear Aware, ahead of cold weather

Updated: 8 hours ago
As temperatures outside continue to drop we are more likely to see an increase in bear sightings around the Eastern North Carolina area.

News

Latest numbers show continued rise in ECU COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
East Carolina University has seen a continued rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor nursing home

Updated: 8 hours ago
There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at an Eastern Carolina nursing home.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/13/2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/13/2020

Education

Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year and runner-up

News

Being Bear Aware, ahead of cold weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
As temperatures outside continue to drop we are more likely to see an increase in bear sightings around the Eastern North Carolina area.

News

NC Prison system starts staff COVID-19 testing pilot project

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice Prisons will test all staff at three prisons in a pilot project aimed at improving staff health and safety

News

New Bern DMV office remains closed, Tarboro tags office shut down due to COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
An Eastern Carolina DMV office will remain closed this week because of COVID-19.