Deadline this week for some North Carolina parents to receive $335

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Some North Carolina parents are running out of time to ensure they receive additional money later this year for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new state law directs $335 payments go automatically to 2019 tax filers who reported having at least one child age 16 or under. Parents or guardians who didn’t make enough money last year to file a return can still get the "Extra Credit Grant,'' but they must file an application by Thursday to qualify.

The law says the money is designed to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.