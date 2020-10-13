Advertisement

Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces bill to study limb amputation disparities

Congressman Butterfield introduces bill to study amputations
Congressman Butterfield introduces bill to study amputations(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Congressman G. K. Butterfield (D-NC) with Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) introduced a bill to require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study coverage for services related to limb amputation.

The bill directs the GAO to identify barriers to care, gaps in assessments and device prescriptions, and performance measures for timely coverage. It will also compare coverage, prevention, and return-to-work rates from the Medicare program, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the commercial health insurance market to provide credible, actionable data for policymakers to make informed decisions that will improve the lives of amputees.

“The loss of a limb can be a devastating and drastic life-changing occurrence, and individuals with limb loss need and deserve access to quality care,” said Congressman Butterfield.

Butterfield said, despite recent advances in science and medical treatment in the United States of America, the rate of amputations has increased by 50% over the past decade. Adding diabetics alone undergo over 100,000 amputations each year, most of which occur in low-income and underserved communities. Numbers revealing significant racial disparities are especially alarming.

He said the rate of Black patients with diabetes-related amputations is nearly twice that of whites. Among Medicare beneficiaries, the lower-limb amputation rate of Blacks is nearly four times that of whites. And the rate of peripheral arterial disease in Blacks, which is a leading cause of limb loss, is nearly three times that of whites.

Congressman Brett Guthrie said, “I was proud to join with Congressman Butterfield to introduce this bipartisan, commonsense bill to direct the GAO to publish more information related to limb loss. With the data from this bill, we can better care for amputees and enhance services available to those experiencing limb loss.”

Mary Richards, President and CEO of the Amputee Coalition said millions are thankful for the legislation. She said. “The Triple A Study Act will identify the best care practices for people living with limb loss or limb difference so they can be replicated across health systems, which will improve health outcomes for our community.”

Richards said there are 2.1 million Americans living with limb loss and limb difference, and 28 million more Americans at risk.

