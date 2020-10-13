CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WITN) - South Carolina officials say a series of tornadoes damaged multiple structures on Sunday.

Horry County fire rescue said crews were called to a home on Oak Street Sunday evening and found lots of damage and debris.

Officials say one person was also injured.

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes were confirmed in Horry County. A third tornado touched down in Dillon County.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.