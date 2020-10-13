Advertisement

CARES Act funds available to help some renters facing eviction

Temporary National Eviction Moratorium
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WITN) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) Eviction Moratorium went into effect on September 4. The temporary national eviction moratorium was implemented to help prevent homelessness that would otherwise force more people into congregate living and put them at increased risk of COVID-19.

People living in all forms of standard rental housing are eligible; however, the moratorium does not include individuals renting temporarily in hotels, motels, or guest houses.

It is important to note the moratorium does not stop all evictions.

Tenants must provide the landlord with a signed declaration. to be protected by the moratorium, individuals must be a tenant, lessee, or resident of a rental property.

Renters must provide their landlord with a signed declaration form to stall their eviction confirming the following:

-Have “used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing”

-Expect to earn no more than $99,000 annually in 2020 (or no more than $198,000 jointly), or were not required to report income in 2019 to the IRS, or received an Economic Impact Payment

-Are unable to pay rent in full or make full housing payments due to loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical costs

-Are making their best efforts to make timely partial payments as close to the full rental/housing payment as possible

-Would likely become homeless, need to live in a shelter, or need to move in with another person (aka live doubled-up) because they have no other housing options

-Understand they will still need to pay rent at the end of the moratorium (December 31, 2020)

-Understand that any false/misleading statements may result in criminal and civil actions

-Renters must also continue to pay any back-rent, utilities, or fees when possible; CARES Act funds are available to help with rent and utilities if the household delinquency is a direct result of COVID-19

