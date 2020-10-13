Being Bear Aware, ahead of cold weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures outside continue to drop we are more likely to see an increase in bear sightings around the Eastern North Carolina area.

As bears prepare for winter and hibernation season, they are starting to venture out of their normal areas and make their way into our back yards.

Eastern North Carolina is referred to as “Bear Country” and experts say bears are all over the mountains and along the coast of North Carolina.

But did you know that because of our mild winters, bears typically don’t hibernate, which means you may see them a lot more than you normally would.

Black bears occupy more than 9 million acres of our state and can weigh close to 600 pounds, but this isn’t something that should scare you.

“We probably have more than 10,000 bears here on the coast and I can’t name one example where a black bear harmed a human being in an unprovoked attack.”

Wildlife experts say that black bears have a prey mentality which means most of the time, they are going to run if they see you.

According to the N.C Wildlife Resource Commission, black bears are not aggressive animals but they are still large animals who are on a hunt.

“During the fall during the time of year they are going into hyperphagia and the only thing they can think about is food.”

Experts say if you do see a bear, you should never take it upon yourself to kill it.

Instead, back away slowly and don’t mess with the bear.

They say that black bears are attracted to food so making sure you secure trash cans outside, bird feeders and outdoor pet food bowls can prevent an encounter.

“10 to 15 years ago we’d never see one so in the future we are going to start having more and more encounters with bear so as long as we are bear aware and we become bear wise and learn as much as we can about them, we shouldn’t have too many issues.”

Wildlife experts also say that bears have to eat thousands of calories a day in order to prepare their bodies.

Compare it to a marathon runner or mountaineer who has to eat a lot to make sure they’re strong and ready for a race or for cold weather.

Experts also say to prevent setting up bird feeders between April and November in order to prevent a bear encounter.

N.C Wildlife Resource Commission says they collect biological data from bears that have been hit by cars.

If you ever see a bear that’s been hit, call: 866-318-2401 or visit the link below.

