Advertisement

Being Bear Aware, ahead of cold weather

Black Bear, photographed in Eastern North Carolina.
Black Bear, photographed in Eastern North Carolina.(Stan Lake | WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures outside continue to drop we are more likely to see an increase in bear sightings around the Eastern North Carolina area.

As bears prepare for winter and hibernation season, they are starting to venture out of their normal areas and make their way into our back yards.

Eastern North Carolina is referred to as “Bear Country” and experts say bears are all over the mountains and along the coast of North Carolina.

But did you know that because of our mild winters, bears typically don’t hibernate, which means you may see them a lot more than you normally would.

Black bears occupy more than 9 million acres of our state and can weigh close to 600 pounds, but this isn’t something that should scare you.

Wildlife experts say that black bears have a prey mentality which means most of the time, they are going to run if they see you.

According to the N.C Wildlife Resource Commission, black bears are not aggressive animals but they are still large animals who are on a hunt.

“During the fall during the time of year they are going into hyperphagia and the only thing they can think about is food.”

Neil Jernigan, Wildlife Photographer

Experts say if you do see a bear, you should never take it upon yourself to kill it.

Instead, back away slowly and don’t mess with the bear.

They say that black bears are attracted to food so making sure you secure trash cans outside, bird feeders and outdoor pet food bowls can prevent an encounter.

Wildlife experts also say that bears have to eat thousands of calories a day in order to prepare their bodies.

Compare it to a marathon runner or mountaineer who has to eat a lot to make sure they’re strong and ready for a race or for cold weather.

Experts also say to prevent setting up bird feeders between April and November in order to prevent a bear encounter.

N.C Wildlife Resource Commission says they collect biological data from bears that have been hit by cars.

If you ever see a bear that’s been hit, call: 866-318-2401 or visit the link below.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year and runner-up

News

NC Prison system starts staff COVID-19 testing pilot project

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice Prisons will test all staff at three prisons in a pilot project aimed at improving staff health and safety

News

New Bern DMV office remains closed, Tarboro tags office shut down due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Eastern Carolina DMV office will remain closed this week because of COVID-19.

News

POLICE: Juvenile crashes car into Winterville power line

Updated: 1 hour ago
Winterville police say a juvenile had to be taken to the hospital after he crashed a stolen car into a power line early Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Man charged in deadly hit & run crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Beulaville man has been charged in a deadly hit & run accident.

News

Judge denies motion to intervene in complaint over PFAS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Judge denies motion to intervene in complaint over PFAS

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

Weather

CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

News

PGV prepares for President Trump rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
PGV prepares for President Trump rally

News

Jill Biden holds Get Out the Vote rally at P.C.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, held a Get Out the Vote Rally in Winterville on Tuesday.