U.S. 70 ramp in Craven County to temporarily close due to work

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it will be upgrading a U.S. 70 ramp to interstate standards in Craven County, causing a temporary closure this week.

The NCDOT contractor is scheduled to close the ramp from U.S. 70 East to Tuscarora Rhems Road at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is dependent on weather and is subject to change.

Drivers wanting to access Tuscarora Rhems Road will continue about 3 miles to Clarks Road (Exit 409), make a left at the exit and another left onto U.S. 70 West.

During the closure, drivers should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal.

This construction is part of a $25.5 million project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are working to widen shoulders, while also milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed to Interstate 42.

