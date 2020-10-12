Advertisement

Toys for Tots drive begins with changes due to covid-19

Toys for Tots drive
Toys for Tots drive(WOWT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to partner with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation once again this holiday season, but this year will be much different due to covid-19.

This year, donations will not be accepted for drop off at WITN as they have been for more than 20 years. Instead monetary donations will need to be mailed.

Checks or money orders can be sent to Churches Outreach Network P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833.

Checks and money orders must be made out to Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots drive
Toys for Tots drive(WITN)

Donation efforts are beginning earlier this year due to the changes in hopes of helping to provide gifts to as many families in need as possible.

Monetary donations will be accepted until Nov. 27.

Once again, toy drop offs will not be accepted at the WITN’s studio this year due to covid-19 concerns. We appreciate your understanding to these changes.

This year’s WITN Toys for Tots drive is sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust, Two Men & a Truck, and Greenville Auto World.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Pine Knoll Shores announces 16th Annual PKS Halloween Party plans with covid-19 changes

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Candy givers will set up along the designated route in a car, golf cart or another type of set up on the side of the road for Trick-or-Treaters.

Local

Third annual Healing Vets Weekend going virtual

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
The third annual Healing Vets Weekend is going virtual.

News

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC wins national honor

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, serving 34 counties, has been named Food Bank of the Year for 2020, by Feeding America, a national association of more than 200 food banks.

ECU

ECU Alumni Association’s Purple Gold Golf Open to tee off Oct. 16

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Purple Gold Golf Open will be held at the Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville.

Latest News

News

C.H.E.W. of Onslow County kicks off new, unusual school year with its first packout

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Children Eating Healthy on Weekends, or C.H.E.W., of Onslow County is kicking off the new school year . The program, overseen by United Way of Onslow County, provides meals to students while they’re not in school.

Community

NCEL 7-27-2020

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:54 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Coronavirus

Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Bobula
Watch ‘Full Court Press: The COVID Crisis’ Thursday at 8 p.m. on WITN

State

Things to know before visiting NC Zoo

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tori Poole
The North Carolina Zoo has reopened after closing for nearly three months due to the pandemic. Debbie Fuchs, the Zoo's Public Information Officer, said there have been many changes including time ticketing. Visitors will need to go online to purchase a ticket for a specific time. Fuchs said this is to ensure shorter lines into the zoo and better social distancing.

Community

Officials: Water rescues increase in Surf City

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Surf City water rescue officials say there have been at least 50 rescues in the last two weeks.

Community

Fountain in Jacksonville lights up blue for first responders

Updated: Apr. 15, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT
The city says it's their way of honoring first responders who are fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.