Toys for Tots drive begins with changes due to covid-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to partner with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation once again this holiday season, but this year will be much different due to covid-19.

This year, donations will not be accepted for drop off at WITN as they have been for more than 20 years. Instead monetary donations will need to be mailed.

Checks or money orders can be sent to Churches Outreach Network P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833.

Checks and money orders must be made out to Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots drive (WITN)

Donation efforts are beginning earlier this year due to the changes in hopes of helping to provide gifts to as many families in need as possible.

Monetary donations will be accepted until Nov. 27.

Once again, toy drop offs will not be accepted at the WITN’s studio this year due to covid-19 concerns. We appreciate your understanding to these changes.

This year’s WITN Toys for Tots drive is sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust, Two Men & a Truck, and Greenville Auto World.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.