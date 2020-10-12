Town Creek Culvert project in Greenville reaches substantial completion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A construction project spanning two and a half years in Greenville has reached substantial completion.

The city announced Monday, the $33 million Town Creek Culvert project was deemed substantially complete following a walkthrough Friday with contractors and city staff.

The contactor will continue to wrap up small details over the next couple weeks, but all parts of the project that would impact traffic or parking lot access in and near the uptown area are completed.

The road closures were completed last week following the reopening of Ficklen Street and West 9th Street.

The project began in March of 2018 to address drainage issues for about 300 acres in uptown and adjacent areas.

The only task remaining will be permanent traffic signal installation at the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle. That work is scheduled for the Spring of 2021 and is expected to have minimal impact to traffic.

