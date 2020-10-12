Students in Martin County head back to school
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students will be heading back to the classroom Monday in one Eastern Carolina County.
Kindergarten through 5th-grade students will be going back to in-person learning 5 days a week.
All students and staff are to wear masks and proper health screening protocols and social distancing will take place.
Grades 6 through 12 will transition to plan next Monday.
