Advertisement

Students in Martin County head back to school

Back to school
Back to school(Station)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students will be heading back to the classroom Monday in one Eastern Carolina County.

Kindergarten through 5th-grade students will be going back to in-person learning 5 days a week.

All students and staff are to wear masks and proper health screening protocols and social distancing will take place.

Grades 6 through 12 will transition to plan next Monday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Stolen car crashes into power line, causes outages in Winterville

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Winterville Town Manager Terri Parker says a stolen car crashed into a power line on Laurie Ellis Road.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Scattered, afternoon showers Monday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Clouds increasing for a few days

News

NCEL 10-11-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

NCEL 10-11-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
NCEL 10-11-20

Latest News

News

Pandemic-safe Halloween events planned around Greenville

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Celebrating the spookiest day of the year will be tricky this year because of the pandemic, meaning parents are finding alternative ways to for their children to still enjoy their treats.

News

President Trump set to hold campaign rally in Greenville

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The event will be held at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m.

News

Troopers: One dead, two hospitalized after crash during high speed chase

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a Ford passenger car for speeding on Cumberland Rd. shortly after 8:30 Saturday night.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Cases surpass 230,000

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Health officials say Duplin, Hertford, Nash, & Wayne counties each reported additional deaths.

Local

Update: Police identify victim in Sunday morning shooting, suspect released

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to police, the shooting happened on Holden Drive.

Local

Greenville Police search for man after shots fired at party near ECU

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say they are searching for the suspect after two gunshots were fired outside the party, in Greenville.