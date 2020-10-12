Stolen car crashes into power line, causes outages in Winterville

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a stolen car crashed into a power line early Monday morning, causing an outage in some Winterville neighborhoods.

Winterville Town Manager Terri Parker says the crash happened on Laurie Ellis Road.

Parker says electric crews are currently on scene working to restore power to nearby neighborhoods. Officials did not say when the work is expected to be complete.

