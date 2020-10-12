Police: Man charged in death of 4-year-old struck by truck
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man faces criminal charges in the death of a 4-year-old child who was struck by a truck.
WRAL-TV reports that the driver, 42-year-old Cary Theron Moore, was taken into custody at the scene of Saturday evening’s collision. A news release from the town of Holly Springs says police charged Moore with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
Police do not believe the driver was intoxicated.
