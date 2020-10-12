Advertisement

Police: Man charged in death of 4-year-old struck by truck

crash
crash(MGN Image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man faces criminal charges in the death of a 4-year-old child who was struck by a truck.

WRAL-TV reports that the driver, 42-year-old Cary Theron Moore, was taken into custody at the scene of Saturday evening’s collision. A news release from the town of Holly Springs says police charged Moore with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Police do not believe the driver was intoxicated.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

TOWN MANAGER: Power restored in Winterville after stolen car crashes into power line

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Winterville Town Manager Terri Parker says a stolen car crashed into a power line on Laurie Ellis Road.

Local

Local horses come down with illness; may have been poisoned

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say horses that died at a stable in Perquimans County may have been poisoned.

Investigation

Person discovers dead body at a creek in Raleigh

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Raleigh police were then called to the scene at Rocky Branch Creek and found the man floating face down in the body of water Sunday morning.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Scattered, afternoon showers Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Clouds increasing for a few days

Latest News

News

NCEL 10-11-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

NCEL 10-11-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
NCEL 10-11-20

News

Pandemic-safe Halloween events planned around Greenville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Celebrating the spookiest day of the year will be tricky this year because of the pandemic, meaning parents are finding alternative ways to for their children to still enjoy their treats.

News

President Trump set to hold campaign rally in Greenville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The event will be held at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m.

News

Troopers: One dead, two hospitalized after crash during high speed chase

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a Ford passenger car for speeding on Cumberland Rd. shortly after 8:30 Saturday night.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Cases surpass 230,000

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Health officials say Duplin, Hertford, Nash, & Wayne counties each reported additional deaths.