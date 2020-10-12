Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: One more warm, humid day Tuesday

Stray showers will fade overnight Monday night, but Tuesday will stay humid
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Overnight

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight as a few stray showers fade away late. Some patchy fog is possible around sunrise. Overnight lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s, keeping a bit of the humidity around for at least one more day.

Tuesday

One more warm and humid day is likely Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Highs will reach near 80 under partly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the southwest.

What to Expect Tuesday Afternoon
What to Expect Tuesday Afternoon(Phillip Williams)

Wednesday and Thursday

Winds will turn from the north behind the Tuesday night front knocking our highs down to the mid 70s Wednesday. Skies will be sunny Wednesday and Thursday. The dry air will allow overnight lows to dip to the low and mid 50s.

Friday & The Weekend

The second cold front of the week will roll through on Friday. There appears to be enough moisture available for some scattered showers Friday with the front. Highs will reach the mid 70s Friday with much cooler mid 60s and sunny skies behind the front over the weekend. Lows over the weekend will dip to the mid 40s!

