Person discovers dead body at a creek in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The body of a man was discovered by a person walking near a creek in North Carolina’s capital city.

WRAL-TV reports Raleigh police were then called to the scene at Rocky Branch Creek and found the man floating face down in the body of water Sunday morning. Raleigh police did not release further details.

The news outlet reports that the man appeared to a resident of a center that houses men who are homeless.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.