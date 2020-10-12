Pandemic-safe Halloween events planned around Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For kids it’s their favorite day of the year, to dress up as ghosts and goblins, running around with their friends and knocking on doors for candy.

But celebrating the spookiest day of the year will be tricky this year because of the pandemic, meaning parents are finding alternative ways to for their children to still enjoy their treats.

That’s why Asiya Khaatoon with the Mediation Center is planning a Food Truck Vendor and Trunk-or-Treat Event on Halloween.

The event will take place at noon, and will be held at The Mediation Center at 200A Eastbrook Drive in Greenville.

“You know, around Halloween that’s like a fun time, you know that’s the only time most of the time you can get candy. You know where getting candy is totally okay.” said Khaatoon.

Khaatoon explains kids have been challenged with online learning, in-person learning and sometimes both, and thinks it’s important to do something.

“I think that it was our obligation to give back and try to make sure that the kids have a good time,” adds Khaatoon.

Trunk-or-Treats are becoming more and more popular these days and as a dad, Scott Johnson thinks they’re safer too.

“I feel like it provides more of a safe environment for kids to walk up to, everything’s isolated in one space," says Johnson.

Johnson’s organizing a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat at the Pitt County Council on Aging on October 24th, from 4:00PM-8:00PM.

Here’s how it works: kids dress up and everyone stays in the car, event volunteers will drive up to Trick-or-Treaters Trunks and which ever trunk decorator can deliver the candy to the cars with the least contact wins a prize.

“Creatively deliver the candy to the car is the lowest or no contact way,” Johnson adds.

Experts say outside events are safer, and one church is creating a drive in movie scene for a night.

Chelsea Parker is the organizer of the drive thru event and she said they bought a 20 foot inflatable tv screen for kids to watch Monsters Inc. on.

“And we’re gonna spread people out by family in the parking lot," Parker says.

Parker said each child will get a pre-packaged treat bag too.

“We are doing everything we can to do it right, do it safe and to make everyone feel safe as they come,” adds Parker

The Drive-In Movie Night is on Halloween at 7:00PM at Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.