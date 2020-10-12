Advertisement

Onslow Schools tops off new Coastal Elementary Building

The project will be nearly two years in the making by the time it’s finished in June of 2021.
Construction on Coastal Elementary School in Holly Ridge
Construction on Coastal Elementary School in Holly Ridge(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools is one step closer to its brand-new elementary building.

Coastal Elementary in Holly Ridge had its topping-off ceremony Monday. The ceremony marks the end of the vertical stage of construction on the project.

The $30 million building will be built to be hurricane-proof. School officials said after learning some “expensive lessons” from Hurricane Florence, they chose to take additional steps to make the building usable as a hurricane shelter for the next storm.

The roofs will be able to handle winds up to 150 miles-per-hour.

The new building will help with overcrowding, according to school officials. The population of the county has been growing and county officials expect it to continue to grow, especially with the closing of a MARSOC base in California.

“We were out of capacity at several of our schools, so we had to build a school,” said Onslow Schools Chief Operating Officer Steve Myers. “We know that in the past we’ve used schools as hurricane shelters for Onslow County. So, when we did this we figured if we’re going to do this again, let’s do it right.”

About half of the students attending Dixon Elementary School will be redistricted to Coastal Elementary, as decided by the school board in March.

The new building will be finished by June 1, and should be ready for the new school year in August.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane-recovering Trenton collecting supplies for hurricane-devastated Louisiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By Liam Collins
Western Louisiana was hit with its second major hurricane in less than two months last week.

News

NC Prison system starts staff COVID-19 testing pilot project

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice Prisons will test all staff at three prisons in a pilot project aimed at improving staff health and safety, as well as reducing the potential for the spread of COVID-19 at the facilities.

Local

Latest numbers show continued rise in ECU COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
East Carolina University has seen a continued rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Albemarle Regional Health Department confirms there are 28 residents and 12 staff members at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Windsor with the virus.

Latest News

News

Arapahoe Charter School continues with mix of in person and remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Arapahoe Charter School Board of Directors unanimously approved continuing the plan currently in place for all grades, which includes in-person classes two days a week.

State

Black North Carolina firefighters allege racism in grievance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The grievance calls for Chief William Mayo to be fired for failing to discipline white firefighters who, the group said, have created a hostile work environment through comments in person and on social media.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nash County reports three new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Nash County Health Department says the victims were a man in his early 60s, a woman in her early 90s, and a woman in her late 60s.

News

Eastern Elementary remains remote as Beaufort County Pre-K-5 students return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Beaufort County students in Pre-K through 5th grade returned to face-to-face instruction Monday, but one school is remaining remote for now due to COVID-19.

Crime

Man charged in deadly hit & run crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jose Madera was charged by state troopers with felony hit and run.

Coronavirus

New Bern DMV office remains closed, Tarboro tags office shut down due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The DMV Driver License Office in New Bern is shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus.