NCEL 10-11-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
News

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Morning sun breaks flip to rain clouds after noon

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Charlie Ironmonger
Clouds increasing for a few days

News

Pandemic-safe Halloween events planned around Greenville

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Hannah Jeffries
Celebrating the spookiest day of the year will be tricky this year because of the pandemic, meaning parents are finding alternative ways to for their children to still enjoy their treats.

News

President Trump set to hold campaign rally in Greenville

Updated: 5 hours ago
By WITN Web Team
The event will be held at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m.

News

Troopers: One dead, two hospitalized after crash during high speed chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
By WITN Web Team
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a Ford passenger car for speeding on Cumberland Rd. shortly after 8:30 Saturday night.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Cases surpass 230,000

Updated: 11 hours ago
By WITN Web Team
Health officials say Duplin, Hertford, Nash, & Wayne counties each reported additional deaths.

News

NCEL 10-10-20

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Supporters gather in Greenville to ‘Back the Blue’

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
By Hannah Jeffries
A handful of peaceful counter-protestors came out to the rally and law enforcement support signs were met by those continuing calls to defund the police.

News

Former Camp Lejeune Marine charged in plot against Michigan government

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
By WITN Web Team
Officials are “aware of the circumstances surrounding” Daniel Harris and Joseph Morrison and will assist in any way in the investigation, the Marine Corps said in an emailed statement.

Hurricane

Delta drops to a post tropical depression; Rain moves into ENC

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
By Phillip Williams, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
After landfall, Delta will be moving inland through Louisiana.