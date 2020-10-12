Advertisement

NC Prison system starts staff COVID-19 testing pilot project

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice Prisons will test all staff at three prisons in a pilot project aimed at improving staff health and safety, as well as reducing the potential for the spread of COVID-19 at the facilities.

This required staff testing started Monday and will be conducted at the Dan River Prison Work Farm, Scotland Correctional and Greene Correctional institutions.

The facilities were chosen because they feature one dormitory-style housing facility, one single-cell housing facility, and because Greene Correctional houses a COVID-vulnerable offender population with pre-existing medical conditions. They also all have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Currently, 74 offenders have active cases of COVID-19 at Dan River, while 33 offenders have active cases at Greene Correctional and 101 offenders have active cases at Scotland Correctional. A total of 58 staff at the three facilities combined are currently off the job with active cases of COVID-19. Around 170 staff work at the Dan River facility while around 500 work at Scotland Correctional and almost 200 work at Greene Correctional.

In this pilot testing project, staff currently working inside the three facilities will self-administer an intra-nasal swab test provided by LabCorp and place the samples in a drop box. Instructions will be provided to the staff on how to properly take the samples. There is no cost to staff for the testing.

LabCorp will report positive test results to ACJJ-Prisons Administration and to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which will report the results to the local public health departments, so they can investigate any communicable disease outbreaks, as required by law, and conduct contact tracing as necessary.

Staff who test positive must remain off the job until they meet the criteria to be considered presumed recovered established by the Centers for Disease Control and the NCDHHS. Once an initial round of testing is completed, Prisons' leadership will review the COVID-19 positivity rates at each prison to determine how to continue with additional staff testing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Onslow Schools tops off new Coastal Elementary Building

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The project will be nearly two years in the making by the time it’s finished in June of 2021.

Local

Latest numbers show continued rise in ECU COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
East Carolina University has seen a continued rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Albemarle Regional Health Department confirms there are 28 residents and 12 staff members at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Windsor with the virus.

News

Arapahoe Charter School continues with mix of in person and remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Arapahoe Charter School Board of Directors unanimously approved continuing the plan currently in place for all grades, which includes in-person classes two days a week.

Latest News

State

Black North Carolina firefighters allege racism in grievance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The grievance calls for Chief William Mayo to be fired for failing to discipline white firefighters who, the group said, have created a hostile work environment through comments in person and on social media.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nash County reports three new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Nash County Health Department says the victims were a man in his early 60s, a woman in her early 90s, and a woman in her late 60s.

News

Eastern Elementary remains remote as Beaufort County Pre-K-5 students return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Beaufort County students in Pre-K through 5th grade returned to face-to-face instruction Monday, but one school is remaining remote for now due to COVID-19.

Crime

Man charged in deadly hit & run crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jose Madera was charged by state troopers with felony hit and run.

Coronavirus

New Bern DMV office remains closed, Tarboro tags office shut down due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
The DMV Driver License Office in New Bern is shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Downpours developing over the East

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Showers and storms tied to Delta will exit later tonight.