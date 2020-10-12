Man charged in deadly hit & run crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beulaville man has been charged in a deadly hit & run accident.

Jose Madera was charged by state troopers with felony hit and run.

The 45-year-old Madera is accused of hitting Jonathan Palmero before dawn Wednesday morning while the man was walking in the middle on Highway 258 near Stillwood Drive in front of the Dollar General, according to troopers.

The 30-year-old Palmero later died at the Naval Medical Center.

Madera turned himself into troopers Friday afternoon. They say it is still unclear why he ran from the scene of the fatal accident.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.