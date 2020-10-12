Local horses come down with illness; may have been poisoned

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say horses that died at a stable in Perquimans County may have been poisoned.

New Hope Stables in Hertford says four horses have died and a dozen others became sick at the end of September.

The stable says they have been working with the Department of Agriculture to figure out what caused this. They have tested food, hay, water and more. So far, they say all of the tests have come back negative and all known infectious diseases have been ruled out.

In a Facebook post, the stable says the horses were also tested for coronavirus, which came back negative.

The stable created a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills for the horses. So far, nearly $40,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.