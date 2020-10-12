Latest numbers show continued rise in ECU COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has seen a continued rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

29 new student cases and 7 new employee cases were reported last week. That’s 12 more students and 2 more employees than the week before.

There have been a total of 1,286 student cases and 69 staff cases since June 7th.

