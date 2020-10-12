Jim’s Forecast: Morning sun breaks flip to rain clouds after noon

Monday

The timing of the rain will be spread across most of the daylight hours on Monday. A few morning sun breaks will be possible for inland areas, however the coast will likely wake up to rain around sunrise. This, however, will mark the end of the tropical drops over Eastern N.C. for the few days. Highs will warm up by a few degrees, reaching the upper 70s with a few locations returning to the low 80s. Overnight lows will again hang in the mid 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

A weak and dry cold front will follow Monday’s exiting rain, giving us a brief cool down through the middle of the week. We’ll see sunny skies Tuesday ahead of the approaching front, leading to a high in the low 80s. The front will arrive late Tuesday and the air following the frontal boundary will knock our overnight lows down to the low 50s by Wednesday morning. This cooler start will keep Wednesday’s highs in the mid 70s despite the second dose of full day sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday, and with a front expected to arrive Friday, we’ll see a more noticeable breeze from the southwest.

Friday

The second cold front of the week will make it into the East just before we get to the weekend. Rain clouds will roll in ahead of the front with temperatures adding some support for a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs at this point will max out in the low 70s, however if the front slows up and arrives later in the day, highs could reach as high as the low 80s. The rain will be done by the time we wake up Saturday morning, leaving us with a sunny, yet cooler weekend.