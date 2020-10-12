Advertisement

Hurricane-recovering Trenton collecting supplies for hurricane-devastated Louisiana

Western Louisiana was hit with its second major hurricane in less than two months last week.
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Just 15 miles east from where Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana in August, Hurricane Delta set back weeks of progress.

Leaving thousands feeling helpless. A feeling Pam Forrester knows well.

“Our community is coming back,” said Forrester, of Trenton. “We’ve been helped so much that we reach out to them because our pain was real. We know theirs is real too.”

Forrester is still recovering from the destruction left behind by Hurricane Florence in 2018. She was displaced from her home for two years.

“People just came from everywhere to help us,” said Forrester. “I found that everybody here in Jones County and Trenton wants to give back.”

That is why when she saw the damage from Hurricane Laura and the feet of flooding from Hurricane Delta, she, along with the Marco Patriots, jumped to help.

Forrester is organizing a drive of water and sports drinks for the patriots to take down to Abbeville, Louisiana, just days after they returned to North Carolina from helping clear the debris in the aftermath of the storm.

“These guys have the biggest hearts out of anyone I’ve ever seen on anybody,” said Allan Garry, the leader of the North Carolina chapter of Marco Patriots. “Not only is it devastating in the moment, but it’s devastating in the weeks and years afterward.”

The drive is taking place across Eastern North Carolina. Forrester’s drive is outside Brock Motor Company until Thursday at 3 p.m.

“It just brings you hope, and that’s what it is when you see water pulling in, and it’s just bottled water. It’s hope,” said Forrester.

“The first time you see hope moving and God moving through a community, and they come together like you’ve never seen people come together before,” said Garry. “It’s contagious, and it’s hard not to want to be a part of something like that.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

News

PGV prepares for President Trump rally

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
PGV prepares for President Trump rally

News

Jill Biden holds Get Out the Vote rally at P.C.C.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, held a Get Out the Vote Rally in Winterville on Tuesday.

News

Thousands of N.C. voters wait weeks for absentee ballots

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Weeks from the election, three of North Carolina’s most populous counties are often taking two weeks or more to send absentee ballots out to voters who request them.

News

CARES Act funds available to help some renters facing eviction

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
CARES Act funds available to help some renters facing eviction

Latest News

News

ECVC celebrates Success Story of the Year

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
While the annual banquet for Eastern Carolina Vocational Center had to be canceled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, some special recognitions are still taking place.

News

ECVC celebrates Success Story of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
While the annual banquet for Eastern Carolina Vocational Center had to be canceled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, some special recognitions are still taking place.

News

Onslow Schools tops off new Coastal Elementary Building

Updated: 1 hour ago
Onslow County Schools is one step closer to its brand-new elementary building.

News

Hurricane-recovering Trenton collecting supplies for hurricane-devastated Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
Just 15 miles east from where Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana in August, Hurricane Delta set back weeks of progress

News

UNCW identifies cluster of COVID-19 cases involving swimming and diving team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
UNCW identifies cluster of COVID-19 cases involving swimming and diving team

News

PGV prepares for President Trump rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
Several White House and airport officials spent the day preparing for his arrival later this week.