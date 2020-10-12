Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Bertie County following teen girl’s death

A 16-year-old girl was killed early Friday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the sheriff’s office is investigating after a teen girl died on Oct. 9.

Holley said deputies were called to a shooting report in the area of Lake Drive in Lewiston-Woodville. There they found a 16-year-old girl had died after being shot.

The sheriff’s office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation as they investigate the girl’s death as a homicide.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Officials ask anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 252-794-5330.

