Homicide investigation underway in Bertie County following teen girl’s death
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said the sheriff’s office is investigating after a teen girl died on Oct. 9.
Holley said deputies were called to a shooting report in the area of Lake Drive in Lewiston-Woodville. There they found a 16-year-old girl had died after being shot.
The sheriff’s office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation as they investigate the girl’s death as a homicide.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Officials ask anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 252-794-5330.
