ECU football’s Harris and Verity honored by AAC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU senior place kicker Jake Verity and freshman running back Rahjai Harris were both honored by the American Athletic Conference on Monday.

Verity was named AAC Special Teams Player-of-the-Week, while Harris was selected to the AAC Honor Roll.

This is Verity’s fourth career league player-of-the week award. The senior scored 14 points in ECU’s 44-24 victory at USF on Saturday to set the school career scoring record with 309. He surpasses the previous mark of 300 set by Warren Harvey from 2012-14. Verity finished 3-for-4 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs against the Bulls.

Harris clocked in his first career 100-yard rushing game with a game-high 115 yards on 19 carries against the Bulls. The freshman averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. The Duncan, S.C. native also registered the Pirates' highest single-game rushing total by a true freshman since 2004 (158 by Chris Johnson vs. Tulane).

ECU (1-2, 1-1 AAC) hosts Navy (2-2, 2-0 AAC) on Saturday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon (EDT) inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, and the game will air live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.