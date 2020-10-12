Advertisement

ECU football’s Harris and Verity honored by AAC

ECU Football Jake Verity and Rahjai Harris
ECU Football Jake Verity and Rahjai Harris(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU senior place kicker Jake Verity and freshman running back Rahjai Harris were both honored by the American Athletic Conference on Monday.

Verity was named AAC Special Teams Player-of-the-Week, while Harris was selected to the AAC Honor Roll.

This is Verity’s fourth career league player-of-the week award. The senior scored 14 points in ECU’s 44-24 victory at USF on Saturday to set the school career scoring record with 309. He surpasses the previous mark of 300 set by Warren Harvey from 2012-14. Verity finished 3-for-4 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs against the Bulls.

Harris clocked in his first career 100-yard rushing game with a game-high 115 yards on 19 carries against the Bulls. The freshman averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. The Duncan, S.C. native also registered the Pirates' highest single-game rushing total by a true freshman since 2004 (158 by Chris Johnson vs. Tulane).

ECU (1-2, 1-1 AAC) hosts Navy (2-2, 2-0 AAC) on Saturday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon (EDT) inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, and the game will air live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
Beaufort County's Bam Adebayo had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, but the Lakers win their 17th NBA title behind a triple-double from Finals MVP LeBron James.

Sports

Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
Chase Elliott won Sunday on the hybrid road course-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where four drivers, including Kyle Busch, were trimmed from title contention.

Sports

Bridgewater’s 2 TDs, Burris pick lead Panthers over Falcons

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By PAUL NEWBERRY
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

Latest News

Sports

Smith returns as Goff-led Rams beat Washington to get to 4-1

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Los Angeles Rams improved to 4-1 by beating Washington 30-10 on Sunday in Alex Smith’s return almost two years since a gruesome injury put his career in jeopardy.

Sports

ECU football drubs USF behind Ahlers and Harris, 44-24

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Holton Ahlers threw for three touchdowns and Rahjai Harris ran for two scores and East Carolina beat South Florida 44-24 on Saturday night. With the win, ECU ended a six-game skid against the Bulls.

Sports

No. 8 UNC run past No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
WITN News At 6pm Saturday

Sports

No. 8 UNC run past No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By AARON BEARD
Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter -- to help eighth-ranked North Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday.

Sports

Duke overcomes turnovers, beats Syracuse 38-24

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By JOHN KEKIS
Chase Brice threw for two touchdowns, Mataeo Durant rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Deon Jackson rushed for a career-high 169 yards and Duke finally won a game, holding off Syracuse 38-24 on Saturday.

Sports

Leary, Knight lead Wolfpack past Virginia, 38-21

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
|
By HANK KURZ Jr.
Devin Leary threw two touchdown passes and Zonovan Knight ran for 101 yards and two scores, leading North Carolina State to a 38-21 victory over Virginia on Saturday.