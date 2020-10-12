Eastern Elementary remains remote as Beaufort County Pre-K-5 students return

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County students in Pre-K through 5th grade returned to face-to-face instruction Monday, but one school is remaining remote for now due to COVID-19.

Students at Eastern Elementary did not return because of a positive COVID-19 case involving a staff member.

Beaufort County Schools says Eastern Elementary School will remain on remote learning for all students through October 23rd.

First-grade students and adaptive EC students will be allowed to attend face-to-face instruction at Eastern Elementary Thursday, October 15th.

Eastern Elementary School will begin face to face learning on October 26th. This extension of 100% remote learning for all students is necessary due to a positive Covid-19 case within the staff and to aid with the quarantine protocols.

Face-to-face instruction for students in grades 6-12 is scheduled to resume October 15th or 19th, depending on what group they are in.

