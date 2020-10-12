Advertisement

Carteret Community College awarded nearly $1 million USDA grant

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program awarded Carteret Community College $960,546.

Carteret CC is one of 116 projects funded through the USDA DLT grant program. The grant is targeted to help health care and education institutions buy equipment and software necessary to deploy distance-learning and telemedicine services to rural residents.

The funding will allow the existing distance learning program to expand courses including, virtual substance abuse certificate programs, suicide prevention and opioid awareness training.

