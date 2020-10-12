Carteret Community College awarded nearly $1 million USDA grant

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program awarded Carteret Community College $960,546.

Carteret CC is one of 116 projects funded through the USDA DLT grant program. The grant is targeted to help health care and education institutions buy equipment and software necessary to deploy distance-learning and telemedicine services to rural residents.

“I am proud of the team that conceived of and wrote our proposal, which will allow Carteret Community College to partner with community organizations and agencies to provide access to education and training. The College is excited to have been selected. We were one of seven organizations chosen in North Carolina to receive funding. The grant award will not only benefit Carteret Community College, but all citizens of Carteret County.”

The funding will allow the existing distance learning program to expand courses including, virtual substance abuse certificate programs, suicide prevention and opioid awareness training.

