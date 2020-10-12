Arapahoe Charter School continues with mix of in person and remote learning

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Arapahoe Charter School Board of Directors unanimously approved continuing the plan currently in place for all grades, which includes in-person classes two days a week.

Students can also continue with a completely virtual program.

Effective October 5th, schools could move to a 4- or 5-day in-person schedule for grades Kindergarten-5th grade.

According to Chris Watson, ACS Executive Director, the decision reflects the Board’s concern for moving too quickly in a still volatile health crisis.

“Everyone would love to return to the school day as we know it,” said Mr. Watson. “But the Board’s first concern is and always will be the well-being of our student body, staff and their families.”

The decision includes a provision to reevaluate the options at each meeting based on the latest data concerning the status of Covid in the County.

