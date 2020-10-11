Advertisement

President Trump set to hold campaign rally in Greenville

President Trump will speak in Greenville at a Make America Great Again rally on Thursday, according to WITN’s sister station WRAL.
President Trump will speak in Greenville at a Make America Great Again rally on Thursday, according to WITN's sister station WRAL.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump will speak in Greenville at a Make America Great Again rally on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m.

Doors to the event will open at 10 a.m.

Attendees will be given a temperature check, masks and access to hand sanitizer.

Trump will host his first campaign rally since testing positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, will also be in North Carolina this week to host an event in Wilmington on Wednesday.

