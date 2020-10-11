President Trump set to hold campaign rally in Greenville
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump will speak in Greenville at a Make America Great Again rally on Thursday.
The event will be held at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m.
Doors to the event will open at 10 a.m.
Attendees will be given a temperature check, masks and access to hand sanitizer.
Trump will host his first campaign rally since testing positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, will also be in North Carolina this week to host an event in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.