Greenville Police investigate shooting near ECU

One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.
One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a party that took place Saturday night near East Carolina University.

Police say they are searching for the suspect after two gunshots were fired outside the party, in Greenville.

According to the police, it happened around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of 4th and Meade Street.

The suspect is described as a 5′10 black man with a bald head, wearing a white “thrasher” t-shirt.

Police say he was last seen heading west on 4th street.

According to police, some victims were injured as a result of the shooting.

An ECU alert says there is no threat to the campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

