Greenville fatal shooting under police investigation
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning on 1232 Holden drive.
According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they have a suspect in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
This case is still under investigation.
