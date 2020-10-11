Greenville fatal shooting under police investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning on 1232 Holden drive.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This case is still under investigation.

