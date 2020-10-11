Advertisement

Greenville fatal shooting under police investigation

Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.
Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning on 1232 Holden drive.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Cases surpass 230,000

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Health officials say Duplin, Hertford, Nash, & Wayne counties each reported additional deaths.

Local

Greenville Police search for man after shots fired at party near ECU

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say they are searching for the suspect after two gunshots were fired outside the party, in Greenville.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Cloudy and wet weather continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Clouds increasing for a few days

News

NCEL 10-10-20

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Latest News

News

Supporters gather in Greenville to ‘Back the Blue’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
A handful of peaceful counter-protestors came out to the rally and law enforcement support signs were met by those continuing calls to defund the police.

News

Former Camp Lejeune Marine charged in plot against Michigan government

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials are “aware of the circumstances surrounding” Daniel Harris and Joseph Morrison and will assist in any way in the investigation, the Marine Corps said in an emailed statement.

Hurricane

Delta drops to a post tropical depression; Rain moves into ENC

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
After landfall, Delta will be moving inland through Louisiana.

News

Lawsuit filed over police handcuffing autistic child in 2018

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The lawsuit says Statesville Police Officer Michael Fattaleh handcuffed the boy after the officer saw the special needs student spitting in a “quiet room.”

News

Arrests made in Rocky Mount Walmart shooting, victim identified

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Rocky Mount Police say Jaylen Knight, 21, and Darius Williams, 19, both face assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill charges, a third suspect has been released on juvenile petition, and the fourth suspect has an arrest warrant.

News

Beaufort County Water chlorine leak contained

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Emergency Management says the water was not affected.