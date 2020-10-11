Advertisement

ECU football drubs USF behind Ahlers and Harris, 44-24

ECU USF FOOTBALL
ECU USF FOOTBALL(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw for three touchdowns and Rahjai Harris ran for two scores and East Carolina beat South Florida 44-24 on Saturday night.

With the win, East Carolina (1-2, 1-1 American) ended a six-game skid against the Bulls (1-3, 0-2 American).

Johnny Ford’s 8-yard scoring run gave South Florida its lone lead at 7-3. The Pirates seized control from there. East Carolina scored four touchdowns in a span of five drives and led 31-17 at halftime.

Ahlers found Darius Pinnix from 2-yards out and connected with C.J. Johnson on a 75-yard score. Harris then ran for scores of 42 and 10 yards before intermission.

Ford ran for a pair of scores and Jordan McCloud threw for 298 yards for South Florida.

