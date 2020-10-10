Advertisement

Welcome to the WITN Halloween Costume Photo Contest

Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WITN Halloween Costume Contest
WITN Halloween Costume Contest(WITN)

COVID-19 has forced us to change the way we conduct our annual costume contest. This means we’ll do the whole contest online — no standing around in a cold and crowded parking lot at 5:30 in the morning. Our goal is to keep the tradition, and you, alive during this difficult year.

Submit your best costume photo for a chance to win cash prizes and on-air recognition! The winning prizes are: 1st Place Adult = $300.00, 2nd Place Adult = $100.00, 3rd Place Adult = $50.00. The child costume winning prizes will be 1st Place Child = $100.00, 2nd Place Child = $50.00 and 3rd Place Child = $25.00.

The winning photos will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on October 30.

The deadline for entry is 6:00 PM ET on October 28, 2020. This contest is sponsored by Tie Breakers and by the Minges Bottling Group.

For all child entries, the parent or legal guardian must fill out the entry form completely, including the child’s name in the appropriate field.

