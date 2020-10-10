Supporters gather in Greenville to ‘Back the Blue’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Supporters gathered in Greenville Saturday morning to advocate for a cause close to their hearts.

“I love our police. I’ve been in many situations where the police have helped me out," says Sonya Anderson, who attended the Back the Blue rally at the Pitt County Courthouse.

Some attendees were waiving their Blue Line Flags, but one flag was waving higher than the rest.

Travis Emmerson made the 11-hour trip from Tampa, Florida to bring what he said was the biggest Thin Blue Line Flag at the rally.

Why was it important to make such a long trip?

“To make sure that law enforcement knows that, ‘hey we’re still here, we’re still supporting you. We’ve still got your back," Emmerson explains.

A handful of peaceful counter-protestors came out to the rally and law enforcement support signs were met by those continuing calls to defund the police.

But supporters like Sandy Smith were unfazed with their message.

“We support our law enforcement, we must defend our police and protect them and give them the support they need,” Smith says.

Supporters held a moment of silence for fallen officers. They also gathered in prayer for those that still serve as community leaders addressed the crowd.

For Jerry Fisher, the rally’s organizer, he recalled a time when he himself wanted to serve as a police officer.

“I don’t know that I have what it takes to wear that badge, but that’s why I appreciate them for what they do,” Fisher praises.

Supporters were asked to socially distant and wear masks to do their part to help prevent to spread of COVID-19.

The event ended with a march by those supporters around Uptown Greenville.

