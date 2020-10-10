Advertisement

Snow Hill Fire Department gets grant for new fire trucks

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - One fire department in our area just received a huge grant from the USDA to help purchase some life-saving equipment.

The Snow Hill Fire Department will use the $935,000 to replace two trucks that have been in service for over thirty years.

Fire Chief Lynwood Bunn says they are in the process of purchasing a new pumper truck and a new ladder truck.

Along with the grant, the fire department has raised money to help with the purchase of these trucks.

Bunn says, “We have a fundraiser each year and it helps make payments on these trucks. The USDA has helped us out a lot with the money we received from them and if it wasn’t for the USDA there is no way we could purchase these trucks and move forward. This helps the firefighters use good equipment but also helps the citizens of Snow Hill.”

The Snow Hill Fire Department and Shine Fire-EMS are holding their 6th annual sportsman’s giveaway at the Snow Hill Fire Department Saturday from noon until 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $20.00 That will get you entry into the event, food, and one entry into the drawing for different prizes and chances to win money.

